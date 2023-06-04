I cannot believe this is my first post of sage! I chose this for the obvious texture of a sage leaf. I think I was out in the garden to harvest some basil leaves for tonight’s dinner (“Turkey Sausage and Bell Pepper Farfalle”).
From Missouri Botanical Garden, “The genus name Salvia comes from the Latin word salveo meaning ‘to save or heal’, in reference to the purported medically curative properties attributed to some plants in the genus.
“Specific epithet refers to the plant's real or supposed medicinal properties and was sold in shops.”
While it’s January-cold and -bleak outside, it’s kinda fun to be posting from a “green” time of year when there were leaves and flowers and pollinators in the garden.