A nice day for a row! by rhoing
Photo 4112

A nice day for a row!

Got out for a row today. These opportunities are few and far between anymore, for a number of reasons. But, of course, there’s no climate change. As one friend told me, my grandchildren’s generation “will laugh at us” for over-reacting. Yeah, sure. I guess he’s a climatologist, in addition to having been a business faculty member…

Desert Glow applied in ON1.

[ PXL_20230606_142038823_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

N dock > NW corner: 2,066.8m > 12:13.6 (2:57.5); 20½ spm; 241s; 2 CLAMs
NW corner > SE corner: 4,259.0m > 23:56.8 (2:48.7); 21½ spm; 498s; 1 CLAM
SE corner > N dock w/ a wide circle to W side of lake opposite H₂O treatment plant: 4,607.5m > 26:54.3 (2:55.2); 21½ spm; 567s; 0 CLAMs

6th June 2023 6th Jun 23

