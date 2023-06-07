ETSOOI’ed Yarrow flowers

Genus Achillea in the Aster family. I never followed up with my plant systematics expert to possibly get the species ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ but I’m okay with genus.
From Missouri Botanical Garden, “The genus name Achillea refers to Achilles, hero of the Trojan Wars in Greek mythology, who used the plant medicinally to stop bleeding and to heal the wounds of his soldiers.”
Definitely ETSOOI’ed (Perfect Eraser in ON1), as I had nothing else that was worth posting for this date. At least it’s a colorful image in the feeds for those in the throes of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.