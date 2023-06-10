Previous
Peek-a-boo! by rhoing
Photo 4116

Peek-a-boo!

Still backfilling— Our almost-6 year old granddaughter with her 1-year old cousin.

June 10 posts
  1 year ago: “Date of newest grandchild’s birth”
 2 years ago: “With my better three-fourths”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Hackberry Emperor”
 7 years ago: “261 days…”
 8 years ago: “Polyphemus moth”
 9 years ago: “Another day to row!”
10 years ago: “Thanks, Danette! Milkweed in the steamy greenhouse…”
11 years ago: “Macro calla lily…”
12 years ago: “Calla lily, revisited”

[ PXL_20230610_223339285_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a grandson.
