Photo 4116
Peek-a-boo!
Still backfilling— Our almost-6 year old granddaughter with her 1-year old cousin.
June 10 posts
1 year ago:
“Date of newest grandchild’s birth”
2 years ago:
“With my better three-fourths”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Hackberry Emperor”
7 years ago:
“261 days…”
8 years ago:
“Polyphemus moth”
9 years ago:
“Another day to row!”
10 years ago:
“Thanks, Danette! Milkweed in the steamy greenhouse…”
11 years ago:
“Macro calla lily…”
12 years ago:
“Calla lily, revisited”
[ PXL_20230610_223339285_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th June 2023
10th Jun 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
cousins
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
grandchild3
,
grandchild13
,
tm10jun
,
tmcousins
