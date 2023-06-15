[Still backfilling]
This will be a long process, but it began today. The kids had some yard work done last fall and one of the workers on the crew pointed at this tree and said, “You know that’s poison ivy, right?
”
Oops. No, we didn’t!
Determined to tackle this for the kids with a one-year old who will be toddling around the yard before you know it, I was in touch with our master gardener friend on how to approach this task and I completed the “cease-and-desist” part today.
From Missouri Botanical Garden:
Noteworthy Characteristics
“Toxicodendron radicans
, commonly called poison ivy, is the ultimate weed that no one wants. ‘Leaflets three, let it be.’ It is native throughout the United States and much of southern Canada in a large variety of locations including dry or wet woodlands, thickets, valleys, clearings, fencerows, roadsides and waste ground. It is found in every county in the State of Missouri. It primarily appears as a bushy, erect or trailing shrub or as a woody climbing vine. Climbing vines have aerial rootlets. All parts of the plant contain a toxic plant oil called urushiol which can cause significant and long-lasting skin irritations (allergic dermatitis) in most human beings. Infection can occur from direct contact with the plant, indirect contact (e.g., dog, rake or shoes) or from breathing smoke from a fire of plant material. Some humans seem to be immune. Compound green leaves are alternate, but can be quite variable in characteristics. Each leaf has a stem with three leaflets that are smooth or toothed, rounded or pointed and glossy or dull. Leaflets are glabrous to hairy beneath. Leaves turn red-yellow in fall. Greenish-white flowers bloom May to July. Waxy, creamy-white to yellowish-white berries (drupes) in axillary clusters ripen in late summer and persist into winter. Some birds feed on the fruits. Toxicodendron radicans
is synonymous with Rhus radicans
.
“Genus name means poison tree.
“Specific epithet means with rooting stems.”
“Problems
Do not touch any part of a poison ivy plant. All parts of the plant contain volatile oils that can cause significant skin irritation on direct or indirect contact. Do not burn plant materials because contact with smoke from the burning materials can be just as toxic as touching the plants, and breathing that smoke can be even more hazardous.
“Uses
None.”
Poison ivy pages
» Missouri Botanical Garden
» USDA
