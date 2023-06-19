Sign up
Photo 4124
“At the Zoo”
Obviously not a selfie. Thank you, Grace.
Today we went back to our old “stomping grounds” in Providence and the Roger Williams Park Zoo.
People from Detroit who grew up in the ’60s and ’70s will recognize the title, “At the Zoo,” as the title of a weekly TV show hosted by local weatherman Sonny Eliot at the Detroit Zoo.
Roger Williams Park Zoo
Detroit Zoo
365 post referencing Sonny Eliot
June 19 posts
1 year ago:
“Now a family of three”
2 years ago:
“Dinner at Greg & Suzanne’s”
3 years ago:
“‘Precisionized Furniture,’ 1952”
4 years ago:
“Every hard drive fails… [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Old Wooden Caboose”
6 years ago:
“My first news photo [non] credit! [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“OK, I lied… [filler #11]”
8 years ago:
“Banana Split”
9 years ago:
“Flowering Tobacco”
10 years ago:
“Brown-belted bumble bee”
11 years ago:
“Butterfly bush ‘macro’”
12 years ago:
“Pipevine Swallowtail (corrected)”
[ PXL_20230619_155617189_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
