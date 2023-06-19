Previous
“At the Zoo” by rhoing
Photo 4124

“At the Zoo”

Obviously not a selfie. Thank you, Grace.

Today we went back to our old “stomping grounds” in Providence and the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

People from Detroit who grew up in the ’60s and ’70s will recognize the title, “At the Zoo,” as the title of a weekly TV show hosted by local weatherman Sonny Eliot at the Detroit Zoo.

» Roger Williams Park Zoo
» Detroit Zoo
» 365 post referencing Sonny Eliot

[ PXL_20230619_155617189_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
