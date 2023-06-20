Previous
A new place in Medina! [Travel day]
Photo 4125

A new place in Medina! [Travel day]

Medina, Ohio, is good stopover for our journey home from Massachusetts. It’s 640–650 miles for the first day, leaving us with a shorter second day of 550–560 miles. We had found a good place with a long beer list, good fish & chips, and walkable from one hotel. Today we drove by that restaurant, into the main parking lot and around the back. There was literally nowhere to park and the restaurant had lots of people sitting outside waiting to be seated inside. Plan B?

We were heading toward an alternative (from “brewpubs near me”) when I saw this sign. It was a circuitous path to get in here from the main road, but we’re glad we persevered: Good beers. Good food. Good service; the server was very helpful. We left with a couple of four-packs, too, including their A.B.C. Mexican Lager with Lime and Sea Salt): Anything But Corona. :)
Home tomorrow.

[ PXL_20230620_234902305_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th June 2023

