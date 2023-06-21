Sign up
Photo 4126
Our ‘salad bar’ for the deer…
Welcome home: all the flowers and tops have been chomped off these Black-eyed Susans (
Rudbeckia hirta
). Time for more Liquid Fence.
June 21 posts
1 year ago:
“Meeting F2F for the first time”
2 years ago:
“Alto Vineyards [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Exploring the outdoors”
4 years ago:
“Yarrow leaves”
5 years ago:
“At 8 months…”
6 years ago:
“Sculling on Cedar Lake [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Not very pretty…”
8 years ago:
“Finally! [SOOC]”
9 years ago:
“(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”
10 years ago:
“Flame of the Woods”
11 years ago:
“Hang in there — Friday’s comin'!”
12 years ago:
“Half-marathon”
(I would like to do me one of these again, but…)
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
0
0
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
aster
,
black-eyed susan
,
asteraceae
,
blackeyed susan
,
home-garden
,
rudbeckia hirta
,
tmplants
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p4a
,
gloriosa daisy
,
our-yard
,
tm21jun
