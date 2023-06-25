Previous
Next
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by rhoing
Photo 4129

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

Still backfilling from a year-and-a-half ago, but it’s kinda fun seeing summer photos during the cold and gray of winter.

No need to submit this anywhere for identification; it is clearly Papilio glaucus (Eastern Tiger Swallowtail).

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

June 25 posts
  1 year ago: “Well, they didn’t all die!”
 2 years ago: “At the confluence [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “It’s hydrangea season in New England”
 4 years ago: “Compare the ‘Ladies’ (toggle between them)”
 5 years ago: “Crash after a crawl”
 6 years ago: “Eastern Amberwing”
 7 years ago: “Hangin’ out on the water (with a genetics exercise)”
 8 years ago: “Scrumdillyumptious, indeed!”
 9 years ago: “Oh, the indignity!”
10 years ago: “First butterfly in our garden!”
11 years ago: “Snowberry Clearwing”
12 years ago: “At the flower show…”

[ PXL_20230625_155907038_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact