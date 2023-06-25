Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4129
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
Still backfilling from a year-and-a-half ago, but it’s kinda fun seeing summer photos during the cold and gray of winter.
No need to submit this anywhere for identification; it is clearly
Papilio glaucus
(Eastern Tiger Swallowtail).
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
June 25 posts
1 year ago:
“Well, they didn’t all die!”
2 years ago:
“At the confluence [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“It’s hydrangea season in New England”
4 years ago:
“Compare the ‘Ladies’ (toggle between them)”
5 years ago:
“Crash after a crawl”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Amberwing”
7 years ago:
“Hangin’ out on the water (with a genetics exercise)”
8 years ago:
“Scrumdillyumptious, indeed!”
9 years ago:
“Oh, the indignity!”
10 years ago:
“First butterfly in our garden!”
11 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
12 years ago:
“At the flower show…”
[ PXL_20230625_155907038_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4670
photos
44
followers
46
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4525
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
Latest from all albums
136
4528
137
4529
4530
138
4531
4532
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
25th June 2023 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
papilio glaucus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tm-p4a
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm25jun
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close