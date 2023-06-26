Previous
Soft Wild Bergamot by rhoing
Photo 4130

Soft Wild Bergamot

We went to get our lifetime National Park pass and this flower was growing in the garden outside the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

From the Missouri Botanical Garden (MoBoGa) page:

“Genus name honors Nicholas Monardes (1493-1588), physician and botanist of Seville.

“Specific epithet means hollow like a pipe.”

» Identified as Soft Wild Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa var. mollis) at iNaturalist.
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ] [ PhytoImages ]

[ PXL_20230626_193445426_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like to rub past bergamot and smell the wonderful fragrance. Like drinking a cup of Earl Gray tea.
February 1st, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Lovely colour
February 1st, 2025  
