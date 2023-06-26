Sign up
Photo 4130
Soft Wild Bergamot
We went to get our lifetime National Park pass and this flower was growing in the garden outside the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
From the Missouri Botanical Garden (MoBoGa) page:
“Genus name honors Nicholas Monardes (1493-1588), physician and botanist of Seville.
“Specific epithet means hollow like a pipe.”
» Identified as Soft Wild Bergamot (
Monarda fistulosa
var.
mollis
) at
iNaturalist
.
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
MoBoGa
] [
PhytoImages
]
June 26 posts
1 year ago:
“More drastic measures”
2 years ago:
“New volunteer activity”
3 years ago:
“Thoreau’s Walden Pond”
4 years ago:
“So the dock floats… [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Us two”
6 years ago:
“4th cousins!”
7 years ago:
“St. Ann (Saint Ann Catholic Church, Fremont, OH)”
8 years ago:
“This one *is* a ‘water lily’!”
9 years ago:
“My education continues…”
10 years ago:
“I found Cousin Itt!”
11 years ago:
“Mommy, are these butterflies mad at each other?”
12 years ago:
“Hey, how’s it goin’?”
[ PXL_20230626_193445426_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
flowers
,
mint
,
beebalm
,
lamiaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
monarda fistulosa
,
tm-p4a
,
tm26jun
,
soft wild bergamot
,
monarda fistulosa var. mollis
Kathy
ace
I like to rub past bergamot and smell the wonderful fragrance. Like drinking a cup of Earl Gray tea.
February 1st, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely colour
February 1st, 2025
