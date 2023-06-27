Sign up
Photo 4131
Eye doctor Office Art [Filler]
Inspired by Mags’ periodic posts of medical office/waiting room art. :)
Today was a 4-frame loser-day for photos.
June 27 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Bald Knob Cross [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“When mommy was 13…”
4 years ago:
“Still the Year of the Zebra”
5 years ago:
“Another ‘hand’ photo”
6 years ago:
“6-great grandparents’ graves”
7 years ago:
“Off you go! [Travel day]”
(sending camera off for repairs)
8 years ago:
“Coconut bar from Ideal Bakery West, Fremont, OH”
9 years ago:
“… Makes ‘docking’ easy!”
10 years ago:
“Photo-bombing ant”
11 years ago:
“Step away from the nest and nobody gets hurt.”
12 years ago:
“Flower on fire!”
[ PXL_20230626_184834270_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Share
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
26th June 2023 11:48pm
Tags
selective coloring
,
art
,
waiting room
,
doctor office
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
tm27jun
,
waiting room art
Mags
ace
LOL! I like it!
February 1st, 2025
