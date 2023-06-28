Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on Purple Coneflower by rhoing
Photo 4132

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on Purple Coneflower

Or Papilio glaucus on Echinacea purpurea.

» Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio glaucus) pages
    [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

» Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)
    [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages.siu.edu (not a secure https page) ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

