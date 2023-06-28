Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4132
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on Purple Coneflower
Or
Papilio glaucus
on
Echinacea purpurea
.
» Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (
Papilio glaucus
) pages
[
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
» Purple Coneflower (
Echinacea purpurea
)
[
Missouri Botanical Garden
] [
iNaturalist
] [
PhytoImages.siu.edu
(
not
a secure https page) ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
June 28 posts
1 year ago:
“Looking up”
2 years ago:
“My accomplishment today”
3 years ago:
“‘I so sad you leaving.’ [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“I shoulda had a tripod…”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Great-great-great grandfather’s grave”
7 years ago:
“Another vintage tool”
8 years ago:
“St. Joseph's Church, Fremont, OH”
9 years ago:
“Well *this* worked out well!”
10 years ago:
“Eastern Tailed-Blue”
11 years ago:
“Harnessed [Tiger] Moth”
12 years ago:
“Mineral, animal or vegetable?”
[ P6280011_LE15tm :: P&S ]
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4675
photos
44
followers
46
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
Latest from all albums
136
4533
137
4534
4535
138
4536
4537
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2023 11:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
aster
,
lepidoptera
,
purple coneflower
,
echinacea purpurea
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
asteraceae
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
home-garden
,
tmflowers
,
papilio glaucus
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmplants
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
our-yard
,
tm-tg6
,
eastern purple coneflower
,
tm28jun
Casablanca
ace
What a beauty
February 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close