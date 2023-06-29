Previous
‘Mosaic Hall’ [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4133

‘Mosaic Hall’ [Filler]

Galison jigsaw puzzle: “Mosaic Hall 500 Piece Puzzle by Galison highlights the ornate exterior columns of the Palau de la Música Catalana, a UNESCO Heritage site in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. And yes, flamingos are a common site in Spain!

» This puzzle
» Palau de la Música Catalana
» Palace of Catalan Music at Wikipedia

[ PXL_20230628_132203982_ON1 :: cell phone ]
29th June 2023

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne ace
Love the tones !
February 1st, 2025  
