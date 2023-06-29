Sign up
Photo 4133
‘Mosaic Hall’ [Filler]
Galison jigsaw puzzle: “
Mosaic Hall 500 Piece Puzzle by Galison highlights the ornate exterior columns of the Palau de la Música Catalana, a UNESCO Heritage site in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. And yes, flamingos are a common site in Spain!
”
This puzzle
Palau de la Música Catalana
Palace of Catalan Music at Wikipedia
June 29 posts
1 year ago:
“Coneflower”
2 years ago:
“While they’re blooming”
3 years ago:
“One advantage to not flying [Travel day 2]”
4 years ago:
“Clymene Moth”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“24 little diodes…”
7 years ago:
“New-to-me damselfly”
8 years ago:
“Abstract in white … with moth”
9 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
10 years ago:
“[———] Swallowtail”
(before I learned to tell them apart!)
11 years ago:
“No wings”
12 years ago:
“Simple flowers. Simple colors.”
jigsaw
barcelona
mosaic
spain
puzzles
catalonia
unesco heritage site
jigsaw puzzles
tmfiller
tm-p4a
500pce
tm-puzzles
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
galison
tm29jun
mosaic hall
palau de la musica catalana
unesco heritage
Corinne
ace
Love the tones !
February 1st, 2025
