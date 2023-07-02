Previous
Life ‘sprouting’ forth by rhoing
Photo 4136

Life ‘sprouting’ forth

I wish this were a sharper image, but I like how the seed casing (there’s probably a technical term for it … and there is: “coat”) is still on the new leaf.

2nd July 2023

