Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4136
Life ‘sprouting’ forth
I wish this were a sharper image, but I like how the seed casing (there’s probably a technical term for it … and there is: “coat”) is still on the new leaf.
July 2 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“1981 45RPM”
3 years ago:
“Back to exercise”
4 years ago:
“Finally!”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Horace’s Duskywing”
7 years ago:
“Sheet of glass!”
8 years ago:
“Erica”
9 years ago:
“One version of courtship in the insect world…”
10 years ago:
“‘Geranium’?”
11 years ago:
“Sharing the wealth”
12 years ago:
“Ouch!”
[ PXL_20230702_172727970_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4679
photos
44
followers
46
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
Latest from all albums
4535
138
4536
4537
139
4538
4539
4540
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2023 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
plant
,
leaf
,
selective coloring
,
seeds
,
seedlings
,
seedling
,
selective-coloring
,
home-garden
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmplants
,
apocynaceae
,
dogbane
,
tmleaves
,
butterfly milkweed
,
asclepias tuberosa
,
butterfly-weed
,
pleurisy root
,
chigger flower
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
tm02jul
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close