Photo 4138
4th of July barbecue
Good friends Greg and Suzanne came over for skewered shrimp from the grill and Clare made a strawberry in whipped cream roll cake.
July 4 posts
1 year ago:
“Fourth of July cookout”
(oops!)
2 years ago:
“Happy Fourth of July!”
3 years ago:
“The Other Side of a Zebra Swallowtail”
4 years ago:
“Fourth of July concert 2019”
(video)
5 years ago:
“Fourth of July prep”
6 years ago:
“American Lady”
7 years ago:
“Happy Fourth of July!”
8 years ago:
“A couple layers short …”
9 years ago:
“Rowing on the Fourth of July [video]”
10 years ago:
“Poor photo/Major success!”
11 years ago:
“Got cicadas?”
12 years ago:
“Fourth of July”
[ PXL_20230704_234731162_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
greg
,
fourth of july
,
suzanne
,
fourth-of-july
,
tmsuzanne
,
tmgreg
,
tm-p4a
,
tm04jul
