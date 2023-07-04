Previous
4th of July barbecue by rhoing
Photo 4138

4th of July barbecue

Good friends Greg and Suzanne came over for skewered shrimp from the grill and Clare made a strawberry in whipped cream roll cake.

4th July 2023

Photo Details

