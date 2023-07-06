Previous
History in the dirt by rhoing
Photo 4139

History in the dirt

… at the Habitat for Humanity project site. This is about as “clean” as it gets inside. I contacted a local museum director about cleaning an old bottle and he said they use denture cleaning tablets. I have gone several rounds with that advice and I think I ran it through the dishwasher, too, but this is as good as it’s going to get without making it a part-time museum-quality preservation project. But I digress.

From Wikipedia: “The Indianapolis Brewing Company was founded in 1887 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was formed by the merger of three Indianapolis breweries: C.F. Schmidt Brewing Company, Casper Maus Brewery, and P. Lieber Brewing Company City Brewery. … In 1948, IBC president Lawrence Barden was found guilty of under-filling beer bottles. He went to jail and IBC went bankrupt.”

So this bottle is presumably more than 70 years old.

[ PXL_20230706_171043209_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

