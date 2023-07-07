Sign up
Photo 4140
Robin Egg Blue [Travel-day filler]
No doubt there is a paint color called that.
This situation — perched above my milkweed patch — is perhaps a contributing factor to why all the Monarch caterpillars did not reach the chrysalis stage…
July 7 posts
1 year ago:
“Milkweed sprouting”
2 years ago:
“Easter Tiger Swallowtail (Female)”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #8”
4 years ago:
“Why aren’t dryer cabinets the same? [Travel-day Filler]”
5 years ago:
“‘Bottlebrush Buckeye’ [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent [Filler #47 — Another travel day]”
7 years ago:
“After 7½" of rain…”
8 years ago:
“But the Western conifer seed bugs seem to like it…”
9 years ago:
“Queen Anne’s Lace”
10 years ago:
“Papilio glaucus”
11 years ago:
“Local history museum”
12 years ago:
“Geek Toys III”
[ PXL_20230706_203904223_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Tags
nest
,
robin
,
bird nest
,
robin nest
,
robin eggs
,
bird nests
,
robins eggs
,
tmfiller
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
tm07jul
