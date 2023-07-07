Previous
Robin Egg Blue [Travel-day filler] by rhoing
Photo 4140

Robin Egg Blue [Travel-day filler]

No doubt there is a paint color called that.
This situation — perched above my milkweed patch — is perhaps a contributing factor to why all the Monarch caterpillars did not reach the chrysalis stage…

[ PXL_20230706_203904223_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

