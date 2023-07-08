Previous
Next
Small White [Reunion filler] by rhoing
Photo 4141

Small White [Reunion filler]

Today was the annual “cousins reunion” on Clare’s side of our family. The only photos I have for today were family shots and I don’t want to post them without asking permission and the best photos were entire “groups” of people, so it would involve asking many people. (For example, there is the “class of ’61”: 1961 was the year that Clare’s dad, both his brothers and their sister all had children and there was yet another on Clare’s mom’s side.)

(Another “set” of photos was license plates, as the cousins came from the following states: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. I thought it might be fun for everyone to take note of all the states from which we came.)

So in lieu of a photo from the reunion, this filler is a butterfly from a couple days ago.

» Submitted as Pieris rapae or “Small White”/“Cabbage White”:
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

July 8 posts
  1 year ago: No photo
 2 years ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, alternate take [Travel day filler]”
 3 years ago: “Doctor visits…”
 4 years ago: “Common Buckeye”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Trip down memory lane…” (same reunion as today!)
 7 years ago: “Not what *I* wanted to see at midnight…”
 8 years ago: “Red letter day”
 9 years ago: “Butterfly Bush”
10 years ago: “At least it’s not a butterfly?”
11 years ago: “When you’re bigger than the flowers…”
12 years ago: “Geek Toys IV”

[ P7060025_LE15tm :: P&S ]
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact