Small White [Reunion filler]

Today was the annual “cousins reunion” on Clare’s side of our family. The only photos I have for today were family shots and I don’t want to post them without asking permission and the best photos were entire “groups” of people, so it would involve asking many people. (For example, there is the “class of ’61”: 1961 was the year that Clare’s dad, both his brothers and their sister all had children and there was yet another on Clare’s mom’s side.)
(Another “set” of photos was license plates, as the cousins came from the following states: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. I thought it might be fun for everyone to take note of all the states from which we came.)
So in lieu of a photo from the reunion, this filler is a butterfly from a couple days ago.