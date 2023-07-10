Previous
Skippers on Coneflower by rhoing
Photo 4143

Skippers on Coneflower

If I had to guess, I’d say the skippers are Sachems or Huron Sachems.

Atalopedes huron is a small grass skipper butterfly. Formerly treated as a subspecies of Atalopedes campestris, it was upgraded to full species status by Zhang et al. in 2022” (iNaturalist).

[ P7100059_LE15tm :: P&S (Olympus TG-6) ]
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
