Photo 4143
Skippers on Coneflower
If I had to guess, I’d say the skippers are Sachems or Huron Sachems.
“
Atalopedes huron
is a small grass skipper butterfly. Formerly treated as a subspecies of
Atalopedes campestris
, it was upgraded to full species status by
Zhang et al.
in 2022” (
iNaturalist
).
»
Atalopedes huron
pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
»
Echinacea purpurea
pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
Missouri Botanical Garden
]
July 10 posts
1 year ago:
“1963 Chevrolet Corvair”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“____ Sulphur”
4 years ago:
“Peck’s Skipper”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“At The Garrison”
7 years ago:
“I don't *just* row!”
8 years ago:
“Red Admiral”
9 years ago:
“First skipper”
10 years ago:
“Not many options today, I’m afraid…”
11 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail (not “Pipevine Swallowtail II”)”
12 years ago:
“Ahhhhhh”
[ P7100059_LE15tm :: P&S (Olympus TG-6) ]
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
0
1
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
aster
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
purple coneflower
,
echinacea purpurea
,
asteraceae
,
hesperiidae
,
home-garden
,
tmflowers
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmplants
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
tminsects
,
tmskippers
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
our-yard
,
tm-tg6
,
tm10jul
,
huron sachem
,
atalopedes huron
