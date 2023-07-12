Previous
Next
My ‘new’ bike by rhoing
Photo 4144

My ‘new’ bike

Drove home from Ohio two days ago with a “new” bike. Well, new to me. It was Clare’s dad’s. (He passed away twenty years ago.) Clare’s mom has kept it and some of us have used it while visiting, but she wanted to pass it along and I was the happy recipient. Here it sits outside the bicycle shop downtown where some maintenance and service were rendered. My 30-year old (or more?) Schwinn was very heavy and it was an effort to lift it up to hang upside-down from hooks in the ceiling in the garage. This Trek is much lighter.

Selective coloring in ON1. My reflection in the store window is just to the left of the “750” on the frame.

July 12 posts
  1 year ago: “Yes! [Travel day / Pedantic rant]”
 2 years ago: “American Redbud ‘fruits’”
 3 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #9”
 4 years ago: “Watch out for those ‘constuction’ zones! [Travel day]”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Leaning glass”
 7 years ago: “It's for erosion control!”
 8 years ago: “‘Pseudodynerus quadrisectus’ (no common name)”
 9 years ago: “If you build it, …”
10 years ago: “Morning girl”
11 years ago: “Marcia & Missy”
12 years ago: “Milo”

[ PXL_20230712_203330066_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact