My ‘new’ bike

Drove home from Ohio two days ago with a “new” bike. Well, new to me. It was Clare’s dad’s. (He passed away twenty years ago.) Clare’s mom has kept it and some of us have used it while visiting, but she wanted to pass it along and I was the happy recipient. Here it sits outside the bicycle shop downtown where some maintenance and service were rendered. My 30-year old (or more?) Schwinn was very heavy and it was an effort to lift it up to hang upside-down from hooks in the ceiling in the garage. This Trek is much lighter.
Selective coloring in ON1. My reflection in the store window is just to the left of the “750” on the frame.