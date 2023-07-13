Previous
Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia by rhoing
Photo 4145

Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia

These little guys are fun to watch. They have a long tail on each hind wing that they “wag.” Not a great photograph with a phone camera, but I gots what I gots.

» Submitted as Strymon melinus or “Gray Hairstreak”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

* A single specimen of this Central American species was seen in Pocklington, Yorkshire in 1894, and is believed to have been accidentally imported.

[ PXL_20230713_181857825_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
