Photo 4145
Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia
These little guys are fun to watch. They have a long tail on each hind wing that they “wag.” Not a great photograph with a phone camera, but I gots what I gots.
» Submitted as
Strymon melinus
or “Gray Hairstreak”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen of this Central American species was seen in Pocklington, Yorkshire in 1894, and is believed to have been accidentally imported.
July 13 posts
1 year ago:
“Water line”
2 years ago:
“Retry a previous subject [Filler, travel day]”
3 years ago:
“Eliminating the guesswork … next time [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Our back yard … for a week [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“An ancestral home”
6 years ago:
“Cucumis sativus (Cucumber!)”
7 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (female)”
8 years ago:
“Rowing shell repair begins…”
9 years ago:
“Sunset over English Bay”
10 years ago:
“A great friend from bad luck!”
11 years ago:
“Under mother’s watchful eye…”
12 years ago:
“Two-for-one!”
[ PXL_20230713_181857825_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
0
365
13th July 2023 11:18pm
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
gray hairstreak
,
tmbutterflies
,
strymon melinus
,
lycaenidae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
theclinae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p4a
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm13jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
