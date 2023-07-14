Sign up
Photo 4146
Peck’s Skipper on Zinnia
Better photo with a better “lens” (point-and-shoot), although still not as good as with a real camera with a long lens…
» ID’ed as
Polites peckius
or “Peck’s Skipper”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Polites peckius
or “Peck’s Skipper”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
]
July 14 posts
1 year ago:
“Bricks”
2 years ago:
“New York State Capitol [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“Ocimum basilicum”
—Ahh, sweet basil!
4 years ago:
“Hers and mine”
5 years ago:
“Question Mark”
6 years ago:
“The expectant parents”
7 years ago:
“Hitchhiker”
8 years ago:
“Hemerocallis fulva (daylily)”
9 years ago:
“In a Chinese garden”
10 years ago:
“Incoming!”
11 years ago:
“Eastern cicada killer wasp”
12 years ago:
“Wait. This isn’t a battleship!”
[ P7140062_LE15tm :: P&S ]
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
0
0
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
Latest from all albums
4548
4549
143
4550
144
4551
4552
4553
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
15th July 2023 3:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
hesperiidae
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmskippers
,
polites peckius
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm-tg6
,
tm14jul
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
peck's skipper
