Peck’s Skipper on Zinnia by rhoing
Photo 4146

Peck’s Skipper on Zinnia

Better photo with a better “lens” (point-and-shoot), although still not as good as with a real camera with a long lens…

» ID’ed as Polites peckius or “Peck’s Skipper”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Polites peckius or “Peck’s Skipper”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ P7140062_LE15tm :: P&S ]
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
