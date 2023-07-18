Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4150
Pipevine Swallowtail
Not a great photo, but sufficient for ID and I’ve only seen (and photographed) this kind of butterfly about seven times in 13 years.
» ID’ed as
Battus philenor
or “Pipevine Swallowtail” at: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Battus philenor
or “Pipevine Swallowtail” at: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
July 18 posts
1 year ago:
“Locating the gas line”
2 years ago:
“Pancake morning”
3 years ago:
“Swallowtail sans tails”
4 years ago:
“Home-made pizza”
5 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail”
6 years ago:
“Craspedia globosa [Filler #48]”
7 years ago:
“San Francisco Bay from Coit Tower”
8 years ago:
“Olde tyme craftsmanship”
9 years ago:
“Kayaking in Sooke Basin [SOOC]”
10 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
11 years ago:
“Fenway Park’s ‘Green Monster’”
12 years ago:
“The Balance”
[ P7170072_LE15tm :: P&S ]
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4702
photos
44
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
18th July 2023 5:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
battus philenor
,
pipevine swallowtail
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm-tg6
,
tm18jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
