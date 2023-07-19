Sign up
Photo 4151
Summertime
On a two-frame day.
July 19 posts
1 year ago:
“Wow. This has been a while! [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Oak Besma”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #10”
4 years ago:
“A sculler goes paddling”
5 years ago:
“Makin’ more moths…”
6 years ago:
“Automotive milestone [Filler #49]”
This took 7 years; current car will not take that long
7 years ago:
“Wood Line”
8 years ago:
“Common Whitetail, *mature* male”
9 years ago:
“Victoria, BC Breakwater [SOOC]”
10 years ago:
“American Lady (my first!)”
11 years ago:
“Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival”
12 years ago:
“Uninsured driver and parked vehicle…”
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
corn
,
food
,
summer
,
corn on the cob
,
corn-on-the-cob
,
tm-p4a
,
tmfood
,
tm19jul
Mags
ace
That looks so good! Makes me salivate.
February 10th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Looks so good. One of the treats of summertime, mostly beginning around July 4.
February 10th, 2025
