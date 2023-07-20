Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4152
That’s one small moth!
Don’t recall how I managed to get it on my fingertip, but this was the only image I could get.
Seek/iNaturalist suggested genus Platynota. Given how small this guy is and the quality of the image, genus may be as low as an ID goes.
» Submitted as genus Platynota sp.: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Genus pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
July 20 posts
1 year ago:
“Taken on the day…”
2 years ago:
“Beach house art”
3 years ago:
“You Can *Never* Have Enough Clamps”
4 years ago:
“Last morning [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“Silvery Checkerspot [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Anesthesia”
7 years ago:
“San Francisco — Day 3”
8 years ago:
“Eastern Pondhawk (♂) on a very sad day…”
9 years ago:
“What's next, asking for a volunteer to fly it?”
10 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur (first of the year)”
11 years ago:
“Jars in a kitchen window”
12 years ago:
“In the shade of an old, oak tree”
[ PXL_20230720_195745510_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4708
photos
44
followers
46
following
1249% complete
View this month »
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
Latest from all albums
145
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
146
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2023 12:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tortricidae
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p4a
,
tm20jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
tortricinae
,
tortricid leafroller moths
,
tortricine leafroller moths
,
platynota
,
tminsectspecies2023
Mags
ace
So tiny! Splendid capture.
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close