That’s one small moth! by rhoing
Photo 4152

That’s one small moth!

Don’t recall how I managed to get it on my fingertip, but this was the only image I could get.

Seek/iNaturalist suggested genus Platynota. Given how small this guy is and the quality of the image, genus may be as low as an ID goes.

» Submitted as genus Platynota sp.: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Genus pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20230720_195745510_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Mags ace
So tiny! Splendid capture.
February 10th, 2025  
