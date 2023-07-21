Zebra Swallowtail

Submitted to iNaturalist just to put this species in my list. No need to submit to BAMONA or BugGuide, although I find it interesting that the only sightings for Illinois in July are mine. Huh.
Because I like to include our friends in the UK with my butterfly and moth posts, I include links to UK Butterflies when the butterfly has been recorded there. I find it surprising and interesting that there are only three swallowtails listed for the UK.
1.Scarce Swallowtail “ is believed to be an extremely rare natural immigrant to our shores. However, the dozen or so sightings could be the result of immature stages being accidentally imported, or releases of captive-bred stock. This species was figured as a British species as early as 1710. The first authoritative reports of a capture were from Clapham Park Wood, Bedfordshire, in 1803 and from Netley, Shropshire in 1822.”
2.Swallowtail “is our largest native butterfly, and also one of our rarest. This spectacular insect is our only resident butterfly of the Papilionidae family, which is one of the largest butterfly families in the world. The British race is the subspecies britannicus which is confined to the fens of the Norfolk Broads in East Norfolk. This is partly due to the distribution of the sole larval foodplant, Milk-parsley. Seeing the adult butterflies flying powerfully over the Norfolk Broads is a sight to behold, and one near the top of the list of most British butterfly-watchers.”
3. As I have frequently included in my posts of our Eastern Tiger Swallowtail: “A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.”