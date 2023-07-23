Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail by rhoing
Photo 4155

Spicebush Swallowtail

I also saw a couple Eastern Tiger Swallowtails today. But this one is a less-frequent visitor to our parts, so this has to be the post.

» Submitted as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
