Photo 4155
Spicebush Swallowtail
I also saw a couple Eastern Tiger Swallowtails today. But this one is a less-frequent visitor to our parts, so this has to be the post.
» Submitted as
Papilio troilus
or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
July 23 posts
1 year ago:
“Photo of a Selfie”
2 years ago:
“Take 6”
3 years ago:
“Just hangin’ out”
4 years ago:
“Common Whitetail”
5 years ago:
“The upper side of Silvery Checkerspots [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
7 years ago:
“Monterey Bay”
8 years ago:
“Banded Hairstreak (if a bit beaten up)”
9 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
10 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail”
11 years ago:
“‘Hey, it’s not an Eastern Amberwing!’*”
12 years ago:
“In the shade of an old, oak tree II”
[ P7230080_LE15tm :: P&S ]
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
spicebush swallowtail
,
tmbutterflies
,
papilio troilus
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
bamona-submitted/confirmed
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm-tg6
,
tm23jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
