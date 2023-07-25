Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4157
An advantage of backfilling
My first use of the Seek app is
a year in the future
(and also on American Burnweed,
Erechtites hieraciifolius
), so with this backfilling post, I can say with great confidence that
this
is also American Burnweed. Thanks again, Seek (and KV).
July 25 posts
1 year ago:
“BFFs”
One of my all-time favorites of these two
2 years ago:
“Travel-day filler”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #11 [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
5 years ago:
“American Snout”
6 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail [Filler #51]”
7 years ago:
“Road Zipper”
8 years ago:
“‘Home’ for the next several days”
9 years ago:
“Sculling toward sunrise (1:29)”
10 years ago:
“Only 14 frames kept today…”
11 years ago:
“Well, we can tell male from female in *this* pair…”
12 years ago:
“During II”
[ PXL_20230725_200218961.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4716
photos
44
followers
47
following
1251% complete
View this month »
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
Latest from all albums
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
147
4568
4569
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
25th July 2023 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
aster
,
asteraceae
,
home-garden
,
tmplants
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
tm25jul
,
american burnweed
,
erechtites hieraciifolius
Thom Mitchell
ace
@KV
Still backfilling…
February 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close