An advantage of backfilling by rhoing
Photo 4157

An advantage of backfilling

My first use of the Seek app is a year in the future (and also on American Burnweed, Erechtites hieraciifolius), so with this backfilling post, I can say with great confidence that this is also American Burnweed. Thanks again, Seek (and KV).

[ PXL_20230725_200218961.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th July 2023

Thom Mitchell

@KV Still backfilling…
February 11th, 2025  
