Photo 4159
“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”
Backfilling. Previous
“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”
(12½ years ago).
July 27 posts
(7 “bugs”)
1 year ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail on Arborvitae [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
3 years ago:
“The backboard project”
4 years ago:
“Infestation”
5 years ago:
“Blue-fronted Dancer [Filler — packing day]”
6 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur? [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Fuzzy-back Butterfly”
8 years ago:
“My ‘little’ brother & BIL”
9 years ago:
“?”
10 years ago:
“Don”
11 years ago:
“‘Bug’ respite”
12 years ago:
“Funnels”
I still like this one
[ PXL_20230728_000600795_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
chairs
meetings
bandw
tmbandw
tmlameposts
tm-p4a
song-references
tm27jul
Casablanca
ace
You got me singing Les Mis now. Dramatic ear worm taken up residence!
February 12th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@casablanca
Sorry! But there *are* worse songs. Just play the whole soundtrack!
February 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@rhoing
Ha ha, it’s fine. I have always loved it. I have a pal who was a London West End leading lady. She played Cosette for a while. I can always hear her lyrical soprano in my head once I switch on the soundtrack. Just not one to play on a down day Lol!!
February 12th, 2025
