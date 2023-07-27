Previous
“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” by rhoing
Photo 4159

“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”

Backfilling. Previous “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” (12½ years ago).

July 27 posts (7 “bugs”)
  1 year ago: “Spicebush Swallowtail on Arborvitae [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
 3 years ago: “The backboard project”
 4 years ago: “Infestation”
 5 years ago: “Blue-fronted Dancer [Filler — packing day]”
 6 years ago: “Orange Sulphur? [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “Fuzzy-back Butterfly”
 8 years ago: “My ‘little’ brother & BIL”
 9 years ago: “?”
10 years ago: “Don”
11 years ago: “‘Bug’ respite”
12 years ago: “Funnels” I still like this one

[ PXL_20230728_000600795_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca ace
You got me singing Les Mis now. Dramatic ear worm taken up residence!
February 12th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@casablanca Sorry! But there *are* worse songs. Just play the whole soundtrack!
February 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@rhoing Ha ha, it’s fine. I have always loved it. I have a pal who was a London West End leading lady. She played Cosette for a while. I can always hear her lyrical soprano in my head once I switch on the soundtrack. Just not one to play on a down day Lol!!
February 12th, 2025  
