Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4162
Snowberry Clearwing
Feeding on a Buddleja species.
» Submitted as
Hemaris diffinis
or “Snowberry Clearwing” at
iNaturalist
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
July 30 posts
1 year ago:
“Some things still *require* a computer [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“A magical flavoring”
3 years ago:
“Through the kitchen window”
4 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
5 years ago:
“Unitarian Meeting House”
6 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, male”
7 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
(oops…)
8 years ago:
“Travel day…”
9 years ago:
“Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
10 years ago:
“Next frame please…”
11 years ago:
“Lepidoptera world’s ‘clownfish’?”
12 years ago:
“At ‘Grandma’s’ house”
[ IMG_3991_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4727
photos
44
followers
46
following
1254% complete
View this month »
4571
4572
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
4578
Latest from all albums
148
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
149
4578
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2023 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
insect
,
moths
,
butterfly bush
,
lepidoptera
,
buddleja
,
sphingidae
,
snowberry clearwing
,
hemaris diffinis
,
tmflowers
,
tmmoths
,
tmplants
,
buddlejaceae
,
garden-visitor
,
macroglossinae
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
sphinx moths
,
our-yard
,
tm30jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
bee hawkmoths
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture! These are so rarely seen here.
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close