Previous
Next
Snowberry Clearwing by rhoing
Photo 4162

Snowberry Clearwing

Feeding on a Buddleja species.

» Submitted as Hemaris diffinis or “Snowberry Clearwing” at iNaturalist
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

July 30 posts
  1 year ago: “Some things still *require* a computer [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “A magical flavoring”
 3 years ago: “Through the kitchen window”
 4 years ago: “Pearl Crescent”
 5 years ago: “Unitarian Meeting House”
 6 years ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, male”
 7 years ago: “Snowberry Clearwing” (oops…)
 8 years ago: “Travel day…”
 9 years ago: “Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
10 years ago: “Next frame please…”
11 years ago: “Lepidoptera world’s ‘clownfish’?”
12 years ago: “At ‘Grandma’s’ house”

[ IMG_3991_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic capture! These are so rarely seen here.
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact