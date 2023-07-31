Sign up
Photo 4163
Silver-spotted Skipper
» Submitted as
or “Silver-spotted Skipper” at
iNaturalist
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies*
]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Illustrating the importance of using scientific names over common names,
Epargyreus clarus
is
not
present in the UK, although a very-different-looking species with the same
common
name, “
Silver-spotted skipper
”
is
present.
July 31 posts
1 year ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail ♂”
2 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail”
3 years ago:
“A nice droplet photo… [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper [Filler]”
A rare photo from above!
5 years ago:
“Home for the next several days [Travel day]”
6 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
7 years ago:
“Salvaging a post”
8 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
9 years ago:
“Zebra Swallowtail”
10 years ago:
“Tomorrow a retiree!”
11 years ago:
“Common Whitetail (male)”
12 years ago:
“Clare & Linda || Linda & Clare”
[ IMG_4000_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
2
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
hesperiidae
,
silver-spotted skipper
,
epargyreus clarus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
pyrginae
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmskippers
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm31jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
Mags
ace
Wow! Great shot! These are so hard for me to capture.
February 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful POV
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful close up
February 14th, 2025
