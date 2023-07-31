Previous
Silver-spotted Skipper by rhoing
Photo 4163

Silver-spotted Skipper

» Submitted as or “Silver-spotted Skipper” at iNaturalist 
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Illustrating the importance of using scientific names over common names, Epargyreus clarus is not present in the UK, although a very-different-looking species with the same common name, “Silver-spotted skipperis present.

Mags ace
Wow! Great shot! These are so hard for me to capture.
February 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful POV
February 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful close up
February 14th, 2025  
