Finally *un*packing by rhoing
Photo 4166

Finally *un*packing

I have been so demoralized by the failure of “the airline” — ahem — to get us to our hiking program in Acadia last month, and their responses with respect to our expenses caused by our flight not leaving for 26 hours, that I have been unable to face my packed suitcase until now, now that we have to start packing for another trip.

I took this to document my decisions on what to pack (and what would fit) because we still want to go hiking in Acadia.

Three frames yesterday of a plant in the yard. Couldn’t arrive at the assessment that any one of them was really post-worthy…

4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

