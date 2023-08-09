Previous
Albany [Travel day] by rhoing
Albany [Travel day]

A pedestrian bridge near our “regular” restaurant when we overnight in Albany, NY. Third year in a row we have stopped here.

Almost posted— A board in front of another pub: “Beer as Cold as your ex’s HEART”. Humor reminiscent of an earlier post, from Indianapolis.

[ PXL_20230809_212128818_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

