Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4170
Albany [Travel day]
A pedestrian bridge near our “regular” restaurant when we overnight in Albany, NY. Third year in a row we have stopped here.
Almost posted— A board in front of another pub: “Beer as Cold as your ex’s HEART”. Humor reminiscent of an
earlier post
, from Indianapolis.
August 9 posts
1 year ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Diagnostic only!”
3 years ago:
“Lycoris squamigera”
4 years ago:
“Two credit cards… [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Guarding the soffit”
7 years ago:
“Ripples”
8 years ago:
“Guacamole!”
9 years ago:
“Leaf-footed bug”
10 years ago:
“Summer Azure”
11 years ago:
“Painted Lady (corrected)”
12 years ago:
“It's more fun looking out the window with you.”
[ PXL_20230809_212128818_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4741
photos
44
followers
46
following
1257% complete
View this month »
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
Latest from all albums
149
4586
150
4587
151
4588
152
4589
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
10th August 2023 1:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
new york
,
walking
,
pedestrian
,
albany
,
walking bridge
,
pedestrian bridge
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
tm09aug
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close