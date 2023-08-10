Previous
Next
Penny for your thoughts? by rhoing
Photo 4171

Penny for your thoughts?

Our little man focused hard on something.

Short travel day from Albany (less than 200 miles), so we were here before lunch.

Trying to be a better fan of B&W.

August 10 posts
  1 year ago: “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Butterfly weed pods”
 3 years ago: “The need never stops [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Travel day’s reward”
 5 years ago: “Painted Lady”
 6 years ago: “Cabbage White”
 7 years ago: “Pearl Crescent [filler #17]”
 8 years ago: “Poke salad Annie, Gator's got your granny!”
 9 years ago: “Carpenter-mimic Leaf-cutter Bee”
10 years ago: “Ladder Toss”
11 years ago: “‘Dorsal’ view: Gotcha!”
12 years ago: “Photo treasures”

[ PXL_20230810_224514721_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How adorable!
February 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Precious.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact