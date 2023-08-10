Sign up
Photo 4171
Penny for your thoughts?
Our little man focused hard on something.
Short travel day from Albany (less than 200 miles), so we were here before lunch.
Trying to be a better fan of B&W.
August 10 posts
1 year ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Butterfly weed pods”
3 years ago:
“The need never stops [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Travel day’s reward”
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
6 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
7 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent [filler #17]”
8 years ago:
“Poke salad Annie, Gator's got your granny!”
9 years ago:
“Carpenter-mimic Leaf-cutter Bee”
10 years ago:
“Ladder Toss”
11 years ago:
“‘Dorsal’ view: Gotcha!”
12 years ago:
“Photo treasures”
[ PXL_20230810_224514721_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
2
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4741
photos
44
followers
46
following
1257% complete
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
149
4586
150
4587
151
4588
152
4589
Tags
grandchildren
,
grandsons
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
tm10aug
Mags
ace
How adorable!
February 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Precious.
February 17th, 2025
