Photo 4174
Hearing mama coming down the stairs
This is our third time renting a house on the Cape for a week.
• In 2019, there were
7
of us.
• In 2021, there were
8
of us.
• This time, there are
9
of us and this is this one’s first time.
We hope to go again in 2025. Will there be
10
of us?
August 13 posts
1 year ago:
“No wonder they see me coming [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Yeah, more ETS*”
3 years ago:
“Trash I: JumpDrive 2.0 Pro”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Common Buckeye (above) [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Another dawn row”
7 years ago:
“The evolution of storage”
8 years ago:
“Do you mind?”
9 years ago:
“Celebrating!”
Oh, yeah — 48 years ago! Wow!!
10 years ago:
“Pinwheel macro”
11 years ago:
“Rain!”
12 years ago:
“August abstract #5”
[ PXL_20230813_154216376_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
0
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild3
,
tm13aug
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, you will have to let us know! Lovely shot
February 18th, 2025
