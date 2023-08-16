Sign up
Photo 4177
Happy Mimi
She’s at the Cape.
We have a private pool.
All her kids and grandkids are here.
What’s not to be happy about?
Google software did a good job of blurring the background for me as the shot was taken with a [waterproof] point-and-shoot, which is my camera of choice when I’m
in
the pool.
August 16 posts
1 year ago:
“Untitled”
“August Abstract”? I should do that again, come August
2 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
3 years ago:
“Sweet basil — flowers”
4 years ago:
“Sorry — More granddaughter...”
5 years ago:
“Granddaughter visit again!”
6 years ago:
“Bread pudding with bourbon sauce”
We were there last week!
7 years ago:
“Red Admiral”
8 years ago:
“Square twigs, with notches”
9 years ago:
“Spilosoma virginica”
10 years ago:
“Saluki”
11 years ago:
“A quest begins!”
12 years ago:
“Every splash — however small — creates ripples…”
Yep. In economics, too
[ P8160270~2_LE15tm :: P&S ]
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
Tags
clare
,
mothers
,
grandmothers
,
tm-tg6
,
tm16aug
