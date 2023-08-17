Mimi & Friend

We didn’t get in the pool today, but it was a full day, nevertheless, and it’s a good example of why I get so far behind. The “August 17” date started out with 148 frames. A cursory tour through the 148 allowed me to delete 33 relatively easily, but that still left me with 115. (It could certainly be edited down from that, but I find it difficult to delete-forever, when the photo might speak to the kids or grandkids in 15, 20, 30 years. I wish I could go through the day’s photos every evening, but that’s just not feasible.)
But here’s a definite keeper from “August 17.” Clare and our youngest grandchild, who is about 14 months old.
Looking ahead, I only have to go through 73 images for tomorrow. Half of what there was for today. August 18 was a day in the pool!