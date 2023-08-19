Previous
Next
These two… by rhoing
Photo 4180

These two…

I just have no more words. These two have something special (and I think I’ve used those words before).

Check-out day after our week at the Cape.

August 19 posts
  1 year ago: “CNC 3D puzzle”
 2 years ago: “Spicebush Swallowtail: a better image”
 3 years ago: “Monarch … with point-and-shoot camera”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Extra eclipse-weekend infrastructure [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “Blue Dasher after the rain”
 8 years ago: “Indianapolis … from 330 steps up”
 9 years ago: “A ‘500-year’ rain…”
10 years ago: “Circle of Life”
11 years ago: “At a great-great-great grandmother’s grave”
12 years ago: “Reflections of greens and browns”

[ PXL_20230819_135043835_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact