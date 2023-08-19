Sign up
Photo 4180
These two…
I just have no more words. These two have something special (and I think I’ve used those words before).
Check-out day after our week at the Cape.
August 19 posts
1 year ago:
“CNC 3D puzzle”
2 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail: a better image”
3 years ago:
“Monarch … with point-and-shoot camera”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Extra eclipse-weekend infrastructure [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Blue Dasher after the rain”
8 years ago:
“Indianapolis … from 330 steps up”
9 years ago:
“A ‘500-year’ rain…”
10 years ago:
“Circle of Life”
11 years ago:
“At a great-great-great grandmother’s grave”
12 years ago:
“Reflections of greens and browns”
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
clare
,
cape cod
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
cape-cod
,
grandmothers
,
tmclare
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild1
,
grandma-n-me
,
tm19aug
,
cape2023
