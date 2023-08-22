Previous
Strangely delicious by rhoing
Photo 4182

Strangely delicious

I’m told it’s about equal parts porter beer and sparkling brut (champagne). Dinner at the [regional] airport restaurant. (This airport is home to the University’s aviation flight instruction).

[ PXL_20230822_222119725_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd August 2023

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1266% complete

