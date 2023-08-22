Sign up
Photo 4182
Strangely delicious
I’m told it’s about equal parts porter beer and sparkling brut (champagne). Dinner at the [regional] airport restaurant. (This airport is home to the University’s aviation flight instruction).
August 22 posts
1 year ago:
“Dinner out”
2 years ago:
“Equal time”
3 years ago:
“Boat repair resumed”
4 years ago:
“Three-lined Flower Moth”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Crescent Sun [Filler #53]”
7 years ago:
“Back to where I started … on my 60th”
8 years ago:
“Cirsium vulgare (Bull thistle)”
9 years ago:
“ETSOOI Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt”
10 years ago:
“*This* is why I pushed the button: Another new-to-me skipper!”
11 years ago:
“56”
12 years ago:
“Double-nickels”
