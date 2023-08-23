Previous
“Crooked Tree” by rhoing
Photo 4183

“Crooked Tree”

Okay, this isn’t a tree, but it is crooked.

Title refers to a favorite song, by Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.
(First heard on “Mountain Stage, with Kathy Mattea.”)
» Mountain Stage, with Kathy Mattea
» “Crooked Tree” at YouTube

Still backfilling during my bout with Covid…

[ PXL_20230823_233852895_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd August 2023

Thom Mitchell

