Previous
Next
Photo 4183
“Crooked Tree”
Okay, this isn’t a tree, but it
is
crooked.
Title refers to a favorite song, by Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.
(First heard on “Mountain Stage, with Kathy Mattea.”)
» Mountain Stage, with Kathy Mattea
» “Crooked Tree” at YouTube
Still backfilling during my bout with Covid…
August 23 posts
1 year ago:
“All packed up”
2 years ago:
“Now the work of ‘moving in’ begins”
3 years ago:
“Emerging”
4 years ago:
“Finally tackling boat repair…”
5 years ago:
“Common Sootywing”
6 years ago:
“Scarcely 24 hours after the eclipse…”
7 years ago:
“Good thing the ramp is so wide!”
8 years ago:
“Under the hood (upside down)”
9 years ago:
“A different sort of ‘guestbook’”
10 years ago:
“Forage Looper Moth”
11 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent (sigh)”
12 years ago:
“Philately”
[ PXL_20230823_233852895_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
crooked
,
zinnia
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p4a
,
song-references
,
tm23aug
,
crooked tree
