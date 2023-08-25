Previous
Beer from the Cape
Beer from the Cape

It was a 4-frame day, what can I say. The raw, seasoned chicken. The grilled, seasoned chicken. The seasoning show SIL Steve what I used. And this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As I’ve noted before: One of the nice things about driving 1,200 miles to see the kids and grandkids is that we get to bring home interesting beers that we cannot buy in Illinois. This one is from a craft brewery in/on/at Cape Cod. Glasses obtained at a Fermentation Science Institute event.
» Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

Alas, we will have to find a new brewpub in 2025 as we’re not going back to the Cape. We’ve seen and done what there is to do there. In 2025 we’ll avoid the bottlenecked traffic at the bridge and the associated “Cape surcharges.”

[ PXL_20230825_220242652_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2023

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
