Photo 4185
Beer from the Cape
It was a 4-frame day, what can I say. The raw, seasoned chicken. The grilled, seasoned chicken. The seasoning show SIL Steve what I used. And this. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As I’ve noted before: One of the nice things about driving 1,200 miles to see the kids and grandkids is that we get to bring home interesting beers that we cannot buy in Illinois. This one is from a craft brewery in/on/at Cape Cod. Glasses obtained at a
Fermentation Science Institute event
.
» Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery
Alas, we will have to find a new brewpub in 2025 as we’re not going back to the Cape. We’ve seen and done what there is to do there. In 2025 we’ll avoid the bottlenecked traffic at the bridge and the associated “Cape surcharges.”
August 25 posts
1 year ago:
“#1 and #3”
2 years ago:
“Not many frames today”
3 years ago:
“The uncommon Common Buckeye”
4 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak (first this year)”
5 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
6 years ago:
“Travel day (to Fremont, Ohio)”
7 years ago:
“Travel day (to Boston)”
8 years ago:
“Still fascinated by structure & design…”
9 years ago:
“‘We’re gonna need a bigger garage.’ … *For* the boat!”
10 years ago:
“Obviously named for the boys…”
11 years ago:
“Another low-frame count day…”
12 years ago:
“Lame^2 (or Lame**2)”
[ PXL_20230825_220242652_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Latest from all albums
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
165
4624
Tags
beer
,
cape cod
,
beers
,
craft beer
,
tm-p4a
,
craft beers
,
tm25aug
,
bad martha
,
fermentation science institute
