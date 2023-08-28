Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad china: Red Alamo service plate. In our friend Raymond’s collection. » See Train china.
From Wikipedia: “The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railway was incorporated in May 1870 in Junction City, Kansas. The company received government land grants to build a supply railroad connecting the frontier military posts of Fort Riley, Fort Gibson, and Fort Scott; and eventually Fort Worth, as well as establishing connections with other railroads that served Fort Leavenworth, Fort Wallace and Fort Smith — but its broader ambitions were to connect Chicago and New Orleans.
“In the 1890s, the MKT was commonly referred to as ‘the K-T’, because for a time it was the Kansas–Texas division of the Missouri Pacific Railroad and ‘KT’ was its abbreviation in timetables as well as its stock exchange symbol. This soon evolved into the nickname ‘the Katy’.
“The Katy was the first railroad to enter Texas from the north.
“At the end of 1970, MKT operated 2,623 miles (4,221 km) of road and 3,765 miles (6,059 km) of track.
“In 1988, it merged with the Missouri Pacific Railroad; today, it is part of UP.”