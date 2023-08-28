Previous
Next
Railroad china by rhoing
Photo 4188

Railroad china

Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad china: Red Alamo service plate. In our friend Raymond’s collection. » See Train china.

From Wikipedia: “The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railway was incorporated in May 1870 in Junction City, Kansas. The company received government land grants to build a supply railroad connecting the frontier military posts of Fort Riley, Fort Gibson, and Fort Scott; and eventually Fort Worth, as well as establishing connections with other railroads that served Fort Leavenworth, Fort Wallace and Fort Smith — but its broader ambitions were to connect Chicago and New Orleans.

“In the 1890s, the MKT was commonly referred to as ‘the K-T’, because for a time it was the Kansas–Texas division of the Missouri Pacific Railroad and ‘KT’ was its abbreviation in timetables as well as its stock exchange symbol. This soon evolved into the nickname ‘the Katy’.

“The Katy was the first railroad to enter Texas from the north.

“At the end of 1970, MKT operated 2,623 miles (4,221 km) of road and 3,765 miles (6,059 km) of track.

“In 1988, it merged with the Missouri Pacific Railroad; today, it is part of UP.”

August 28 posts
  1 year ago: “Fruit-picking at an orchard” One of my favs
 2 years ago: “Penny for your thoughts?”
 3 years ago: “Don’t know yet! [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Doomed project? [Travel day]” No; it eventually was finished!
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Travel day... [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “What more can I say?”
 8 years ago: “Object of scorn for many”
 9 years ago: “The pad is poured!”
10 years ago: “Datura metel”
11 years ago: “Second [self-] challenge”
12 years ago: “State Fair ‘monster’”

[ PXL_20230828_213056299_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
My brother retired from UP, originally working for Missouri Pacific. Classic dishware.
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact