Trying my hand at a new DIY repair

This screen is from a second-floor guest room in the back of the house. It has had the two visible tears for quite some time. So why now? Because a first-floor living room screen in the front of the house got an elbox-sized hole recently. While making a long drive earlier this month, Clare did an online search for how one rescreens a window screen. “This sounds like something we could do,” she said.
I need to buy screen wire and a tool, but this screen — from the back of the house — will be my practice screen. There will probably be texts and photos sent to Clare’s youngest brother, but we’ll see how it goes. :)
While I imagine the local shop may have been able to do them all in a day-and-a-morning, for me it was a many-months project to do all 17 screens!
» Nearing the end, in March, 2024