Previous
Next
Zinnia patch [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4191

Zinnia patch [Filler]

It’s not entirely zinnias, but it’s mostly zinnias. Clare planted seeds in the area that was between the white pines we had removed earlier this year.
» See “After”
Yeah, kind of a lame post…

September 1 posts
  1 year ago: “Passed out at the grocery store”
 2 years ago: “Oh, to sleep like this [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Last touch”
 4 years ago: “New immersion circulator accessories!”
 5 years ago: “10½-month old ‘pointing’”
 6 years ago: “Garden pinwheel (Nifty-fifty challenge)”
 7 years ago: “The prettier side of ‘?’”
 8 years ago: “Travel day: Fuel prices in the heartland”
 9 years ago: “Making more…”
10 years ago: “Another skipper…”
11 years ago: “Laziness…”
12 years ago: “Heartland sunset”

[ PXL_20230831_234407283_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact