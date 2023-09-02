Previous
Common Buckeye [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4192

Common Buckeye [Filler]

As I wrote on my BugGuide submission, “Not a great shot, but I feel lucky to see one in any given year anymore.”

» ID’ed as Juonia coenia or “Common Buckeye”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted/D’ed as Juonia coenia or “Common Buckeye”: [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies but see Junonia villida ]

[ IMG_4025_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
