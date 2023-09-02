Sign up
Photo 4192
Common Buckeye [Filler]
As I wrote on my BugGuide submission, “Not a great shot, but I feel lucky to see one in any given year anymore.”
» ID’ed as
Juonia coenia
or “Common Buckeye”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted/D’ed as
Juonia coenia
or “Common Buckeye”: [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
but see
Junonia villida
]
September 2 posts
1 year ago:
“A young mom”
2 years ago:
“Inside of a ‘modern pocket watch’”
3 years ago:
“Brown-shaded Gray Moth”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Bonus visit!”
Ohmygosh…
6 years ago:
“Nifty-fifty butterfly”
7 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
A better photo!
8 years ago:
“Salt-and-pepper”
9 years ago:
“In Jeanne’s gardens”
10 years ago:
“Nadine & Bobbie”
11 years ago:
“Dr. Greg & Suzanne”
12 years ago:
“Lines and flowers 2”
[ IMG_4025_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
common buckeye
,
junonia coenia
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
tm02sep
