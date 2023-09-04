Sign up
Photo 4194
Done with siding!
And we should be done with high ladder work! Current Habitat for Humanity project.
September 4 posts
1 year ago:
“Such a chill baby”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“From seed [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent … with photo-bombing ant”
5 years ago:
“Couldn’t keep the old one clean anymore…”
6 years ago:
“Crayfish”
7 years ago:
“Viceroy [filler]”
8 years ago:
“Backyard weed”
9 years ago:
“[Almost] A roof!”
10 years ago:
“Farewell to Summer Companion #2!!”
11 years ago:
“‘Red-banded Hairstreak’: A new one!”
12 years ago:
“Layers”
[ PXL_20230904_153617579_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
construction
,
siding
,
habitat for humanity
,
tm-p4a
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm04sep
,
home construction
