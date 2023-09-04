Previous
Next
Done with siding! by rhoing
Photo 4194

Done with siding!

And we should be done with high ladder work! Current Habitat for Humanity project.

September 4 posts
  1 year ago: “Such a chill baby”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “From seed [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Pearl Crescent … with photo-bombing ant”
 5 years ago: “Couldn’t keep the old one clean anymore…”
 6 years ago: “Crayfish”
 7 years ago: “Viceroy [filler]”
 8 years ago: “Backyard weed”
 9 years ago: “[Almost] A roof!”
10 years ago: “Farewell to Summer Companion #2!!”
11 years ago: “‘Red-banded Hairstreak’: A new one!”
12 years ago: “Layers”

[ PXL_20230904_153617579_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact