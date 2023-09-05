Previous
Wise observation [Filler]
Photo 4195

Wise observation [Filler]

Still backfilling — Ad infinitum sigh — zero frames today.
T-shirt on one of the Habitat for Humanity volunteers yesterday.
A little Blur filter in ON1 Photo Raw.

[ PXL_20230904_153421143_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th September 2023

Latest from all albums

Mags ace
Ha ha! I like that t-shirt!
March 20th, 2025  
