Photo 4195
Wise observation [Filler]
Still backfilling —
Ad infinitum
sigh — zero frames today.
T-shirt on one of the Habitat for Humanity volunteers yesterday.
A little Blur filter in ON1 Photo Raw.
September 5 posts
1 year ago:
“The joy of grandparent-hood”
2 years ago:
“It only permitted me two shots”
3 years ago:
“Corn Earworm Moth”
4 years ago:
“Up close and personal!”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Dusky Dancer [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Visiting the kids [filler #19]”
8 years ago:
“I liked the colors”
Still like this one!
9 years ago:
“Clouded Skipper”
10 years ago:
“‘Dion Skipper’!”
11 years ago:
“This could go in the purple kitchen, Clare!”
12 years ago:
“‘Layers’ II”
[ PXL_20230904_153421143_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
beer
,
construction
,
t-shirt
,
t-shirts
,
habitat for humanity
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm05sep
,
home construction
Mags
ace
Ha ha! I like that t-shirt!
March 20th, 2025
