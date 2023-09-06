Previous
Painted Lady by rhoing
Photo 4196

Painted Lady

First Painted Lady post of the year. I used to see those often, but I feel I haven't seen them as much in recent years.

No need to submit this for ID or confirmation; the four eyespots are sufficient.
Yeah, more eyespots, Brooke. :-\

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]
» My Painted Lady posts

September 6 posts
  1 year ago: “Last night, dinner ‘out’”
 2 years ago: “Mission Patches”
 3 years ago: “No need to comment [Lame post #105]”
 4 years ago: “Arrival at MSP”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Harnessed Tiger Moth … maybe”
 7 years ago: “The sensitivity of (some) rowing shells [Filler #20]”
 8 years ago: “Whitebanded Crab Spider”
 9 years ago: “Only frame of the day…”
10 years ago: “Surprise!”
11 years ago: “Spotted Cucumber Beetle on Petunia”
12 years ago: “‘Down a pint’…”

6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

