Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4196
Painted Lady
First Painted Lady post of the year. I used to see those often, but I feel I haven't seen them as much in recent years.
No need to submit this for ID or confirmation; the four eyespots are sufficient.
Yeah, more eyespots, Brooke. :-\
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
»
My Painted Lady posts
September 6 posts
1 year ago:
“Last night, dinner ‘out’”
2 years ago:
“Mission Patches”
3 years ago:
“No need to comment [Lame post #105]”
4 years ago:
“Arrival at MSP”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Harnessed Tiger Moth … maybe”
7 years ago:
“The sensitivity of (some) rowing shells [Filler #20]”
8 years ago:
“Whitebanded Crab Spider”
9 years ago:
“Only frame of the day…”
10 years ago:
“Surprise!”
11 years ago:
“Spotted Cucumber Beetle on Petunia”
12 years ago:
“‘Down a pint’…”
[ IMG_4034_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4807
photos
46
followers
44
following
1271% complete
View this month »
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
Latest from all albums
4635
166
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th September 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm06sep
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close