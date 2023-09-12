Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4202
Monarch
The almost-always unmistakable Monarch butterfly (
Danaus plexippus
). The only possible confusion is with a Viceroy, but the Viceroy is smaller and has a black line across the upper surface of the hindwing.
Still backfilling in summer/fall 2023…
» Submitted as
Danaus plexippus
or “Monarch”: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ IMG_4101_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
12th September 2023 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
lepidoptera
,
danaus plexippus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
danainae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
tm12sep
Mags
ace
Outstanding detail!
March 25th, 2025
