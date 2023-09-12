Previous
Monarch by rhoing
Photo 4202

Monarch

The almost-always unmistakable Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus). The only possible confusion is with a Viceroy, but the Viceroy is smaller and has a black line across the upper surface of the hindwing.

Still backfilling in summer/fall 2023…

» Submitted as Danaus plexippus or “Monarch”: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ IMG_4101_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1274% complete

