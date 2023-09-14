Sign up
Photo 4204
Sage
Such an herbaceous plant! We’ve been making sage sauces for many meals lately, hence the “salad spinner” in
yesterday’s post
.
» More: [
Missouri Botanical Garden
] [
PhytoImages
] [
iNaturalist
] [
“Pharmacological properties…”
]
September 14 posts
1 year ago:
“Skipper”
2 years ago:
“Paperweight*”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #17”
4 years ago:
“Veins”
5 years ago:
“Black Swan Brewpub, Indianapolis”
6 years ago:
“One last look before checking out”
7 years ago:
“Seeking shelter from the storm…”
8 years ago:
“Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
9 years ago:
“Done outside!”
10 years ago:
“Fun with Geometry”
11 years ago:
“Do not adjust your television”
12 years ago:
“Shadows of time”
14th September 2023
Thom Mitchell
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Taken
14th September 2023 3:04pm
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
sage
,
mint
,
lamiaceae
,
etsooi
,
home-garden
,
salvia officinalis
,
tmplants
,
tm60mm
,
common sage
,
tmleaves
,
our-yard
,
tm14sep
,
culinary sage
,
garden sage
Mags
ace
Beautiful green leaves! Nice to have fresh herbs at your doorstep.
March 26th, 2025
