Previous
Next
Sage by rhoing
Photo 4204

Sage

Such an herbaceous plant! We’ve been making sage sauces for many meals lately, hence the “salad spinner” in yesterday’s post.

» More: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ PhytoImages ] [ iNaturalist ] [ “Pharmacological properties…” ]

September 14 posts
  1 year ago: “Skipper”
 2 years ago: “Paperweight*”
 3 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #17”
 4 years ago: “Veins”
 5 years ago: “Black Swan Brewpub, Indianapolis”
 6 years ago: “One last look before checking out”
 7 years ago: “Seeking shelter from the storm…”
 8 years ago: “Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
 9 years ago: “Done outside!”
10 years ago: “Fun with Geometry”
11 years ago: “Do not adjust your television”
12 years ago: “Shadows of time”

[ IMG_4119_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful green leaves! Nice to have fresh herbs at your doorstep.
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact